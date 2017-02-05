Bernie Sanders Has Some Thoughts On This Fashion Line Inspired By His Campaign
"Of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them."
At last month's Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga's newest menswear line looked...slightly familiar.
Yep, the whole thing appeared to be inspired by Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
Bernie-themed bomber jackets (with weird high shoulders) are apparently going to be HUGE this year...
Also in: red, white, and blue scarves with a Bernie-esque logo that are big enough to double as comforters.
"Did you ever think that you would become a fashion icon?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked the senator on Sunday.
"Not quite," Sanders responded with a big laugh. "Of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them."
Here's to looking good in 2017.
