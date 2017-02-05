BuzzFeed News

Bernie Sanders Has Some Thoughts On This Fashion Line Inspired By His Campaign

"Of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them."

By David Mack

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 11:56 a.m. ET

At last month's Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga's newest menswear line looked...slightly familiar.

Estrop / Getty Images

Yep, the whole thing appeared to be inspired by Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Estrop / Getty Images
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Bernie-themed bomber jackets (with weird high shoulders) are apparently going to be HUGE this year...

Catwalking / Getty Images

Also in: red, white, and blue scarves with a Bernie-esque logo that are big enough to double as comforters.

Victor Virgile / Getty Images
"Did you ever think that you would become a fashion icon?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked the senator on Sunday.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

"Not quite," Sanders responded with a big laugh. "Of my many attributes, being a great dresser or a fashion maven is not one of them."

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Here's to looking good in 2017.

Catwalking / Getty Images/Joshua Lott / Getty Images/BuzzFeed
