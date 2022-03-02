 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Before/After Photos Show The Scale Of Destruction In Ukraine

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Before/After Photos Show The Scale Of Destruction In Ukraine

We compared photos of bomb sites with Google Maps to get a sense of what Russia's war is doing to Ukraine.

By David Mack and Ben King and Pia Peterson

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Ben King Ben King BuzzFeed News Art Director Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 2, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. ET

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought death and destruction to cities across the country — and shattered the peace and security of the European continent.

The Kremlin had initially said it was targeting military facilities, but in the face of a stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces have also been pummeling civilian areas. These bombings have destroyed old buildings and new ones, houses and apartments, shops and gyms. Entire city blocks look unrecognizable.

A Pentagon official said Tuesday that the US has so far observed more than 400 Russian missile launches into Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Wednesday that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far since the invasion began last week, but the true figure is impossible to verify at this stage.

To get a sense of the destruction so far, BuzzFeed News analyzed photos from photographers on the ground in Ukraine and then compared them with locations we pinpointed using Google Maps. Not all the angles line up perfectly given the limitations of Google Maps, but these photographs give us a sense of the devastation in Ukraine.

Debris covers the street in front of a city government building
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Google Maps

A view of the damaged City Council building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

The same area looking clean and without damage
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Google Maps

A view of the damaged City Council building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Google Maps

A view of the damaged City Council building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform /Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

Rubble covers the ground in Svobody Square after the Russian shelling, shown on March 1, 2020, in Kharkiv, and the same view in June 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform /Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

Rubble covers the ground in Svobody Square after the Russian shelling, shown on March 1, 2020, in Kharkiv, and the same view in June 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform /Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

Rubble covers the ground in Svobody Square after the Russian shelling, shown on March 1, 2020, in Kharkiv, and the same view in June 2015

Debris covers the street infront of a large building
Pavel Dorogoy / AP Images; Google Maps

Kharkiv’s City Hall on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

The same building with no damage with cars driving by
Pavel Dorogoy / AP Images; Google Maps

Kharkiv’s City Hall on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

Pavel Dorogoy / AP Images; Google Maps

Kharkiv’s City Hall on March 1, 2022, and the same view in June 2015

A building is actively on fire and surrounded by debris
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters work to contain a fire at the economics department building at Karazin Kharkiv National University, on March 2, 2022, and the same building seen in June 2015

The same building without damage
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters work to contain a fire at the economics department building at Karazin Kharkiv National University, on March 2, 2022, and the same building seen in June 2015

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters work to contain a fire at the economics department building at Karazin Kharkiv National University, on March 2, 2022, and the same building seen in June 2015

Debris covers the street in front of buildings
Sergey BOBOK / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

The result of Russian shelling in Constitution Square in Kharkiv, on March 2, 2022, and the same place in June 2015

A clean, quiet street
Sergey BOBOK / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

The result of Russian shelling in Constitution Square in Kharkiv, on March 2, 2022, and the same place in June 2015

Sergey BOBOK / AFP via Getty Images; Google Maps

The result of Russian shelling in Constitution Square in Kharkiv, on March 2, 2022, and the same place in June 2015

A collapsed bridge
Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed bridge outside Irpin, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same bridge in April 2018

The same bridge seen a different angle, without damage
Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed bridge outside Irpin, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same bridge in April 2018

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed bridge outside Irpin, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022, and the same bridge in April 2018

A large city building is damaged and smoking after bombing
Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building seen in May 2015

The same building with no damage
Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building seen in May 2015

Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building seen in May 2015

A large building with columns is burnt and damaged
Marko Djurica / Reuters; mapio.net

A manufacturing building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, Sept. 22, 2022, and the same building in an undated street view photo

The same building with no damage
Marko Djurica / Reuters; mapio.net

A manufacturing building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, Sept. 22, 2022, and the same building in an undated street view photo

Marko Djurica / Reuters; mapio.net

A manufacturing building that was damaged in the recent shelling, in Yasinovataya, eastern Ukraine, Sept. 22, 2022, and the same building in an undated street view photo

Firefighters walk through debris on the street in front of a hospital
Diego Herrera / Europa Press via AP; Google Maps

Firefighters and emergency services in the vicinity of the bombed hospital building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015

Cars drive on the same street, but it's clean and has no damage
Diego Herrera / Europa Press via AP; Google Maps

Firefighters and emergency services in the vicinity of the bombed hospital building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015

Diego Herrera / Europa Press via AP; Google Maps

Firefighters and emergency services in the vicinity of the bombed hospital building in a residential area on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015

The side of a building that is burnt and damaged from bombing
Laurent Van Der Stockt / Getty Images; Google Maps

Bomb damage to a facade of a 10-story building on Feb. 25, 2022, in the Kharkivsky district of Kyiv, and the same building in September 2020

The building without damage
Laurent Van Der Stockt / Getty Images; Google Maps

Bomb damage to a facade of a 10-story building on Feb. 25, 2022, in the Kharkivsky district of Kyiv, and the same building in September 2020

Laurent Van Der Stockt / Getty Images; Google Maps

Bomb damage to a facade of a 10-story building on Feb. 25, 2022, in the Kharkivsky district of Kyiv, and the same building in September 2020

A building without a roof and with other damage from bombing surrounding by debris and two damaged cars
Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters; Google Maps

A residential building destroyed by recent shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, March 2, 2022, and the same building in May 2015

The same building with no damage
Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters; Google Maps

A residential building destroyed by recent shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, March 2, 2022, and the same building in May 2015

Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters; Google Maps

A residential building destroyed by recent shelling in Irpin, Ukraine, March 2, 2022, and the same building in May 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform / Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed jewellery shop after a missile launched by Russian invaders hit near the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in Svobody Square on March 1, and the same building in June 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform / Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed jewellery shop after a missile launched by Russian invaders hit near the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in Svobody Square on March 1, and the same building in June 2015

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform / Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

A destroyed jewellery shop after a missile launched by Russian invaders hit near the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in Svobody Square on March 1, and the same building in June 2015

Emergency services workers stand in front of a building that has damage from bombs
Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Emergency services in front of a bombed residential building on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015

The building without damage
Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Emergency services in front of a bombed residential building on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015

Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images; Google Maps

Emergency services in front of a bombed residential building on Feb. 26, 2022, in Kyiv, and the same building in May 2015


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.