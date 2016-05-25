Bataclan Survivor Criticizes Jesse Hughes For Saying Attack Was "Muslim Conspiracy"

The Eagles of Death Metal singer has previously apologized for saying Muslim security guards in the theater were complicit in the attack. Now he's at it again, and one fan has had enough.

The singer apologized in March after he first suggested venue staff were somehow involved in the attack, ascribing his initial "unfounded," "baseless," and "absurd accusations" to lingering nightmares and stress from the Nov. 13 killings.

He claims he saw terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam in the venue prior to the attack, alleging he had help from the inside.

"There's no denying the terrorists were already inside, and they had to get in somehow," Hughes said. "During the shooting I went outside and the backstage door was propped open. How did that happen?

"There were two girls who were involved. They were at the venue and vanished before the shooting, and these women were in traditional Muslim garb. They knew people wouldn't check them because of the way they were dressed.

"I saw Muslims celebrating in the street during the attack. I saw it with my own eyes. In real time! How did they know what was going on? There must have been coordination."