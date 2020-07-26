14 Photos Of Sad Baseball Mascots In Empty Stadiums
Baseball is back! Fans are not.
After months of play being suspended due to the coronavirus, professional baseball resumed this week — only without any fans in stadiums as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.
That didn't stop MLB mascots from turning out for an audience of none.
h/t Angelina Martin
