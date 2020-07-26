 Skip To Content
14 Photos Of Sad Baseball Mascots In Empty Stadiums

Baseball is back! Fans are not.

By David Mack

Posted on July 26, 2020, at 3:47 p.m. ET

After months of play being suspended due to the coronavirus, professional baseball resumed this week — only without any fans in stadiums as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

That didn't stop MLB mascots from turning out for an audience of none.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Blooper, mascot of the Atlanta Braves, sits in the empty stands to watch the exhibition game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 22, 2020 in Atlanta.

Keith Gillett / AP

Fred Bird, the Cardinals mascot, leads cheers from an empty outfield bleachers during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, on July 25, 2020, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis.

Aaron Doster / AP

Cincinnati Reds' mascot Mr. Redlegs performs during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020.

Jeff Chiu / AP

San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal holds up a sign during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game between the Giants and the Oakland Athletics in San Francisco, on July 21, 2020.

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros mascot Orbit dances in the stands during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park in Houston on July 25, 2020.

Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper in the stands in a Black Lives Matter T-shirt during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Coliseum on July 25.

Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster dances with cardboard cutout fans during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 25, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets mascots Mr. Mets and Mrs. Met sit in the stands at Citi Field before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in New York City on July 25, 2020.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

The Phillie Phanatic watches the game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on July 24, 2020 in Philadelphia.

Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal in the stands during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park on July 21, 2020.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Blooper, mascot for the Atlanta Braves, cheers during an exhibition game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cleveland Indians mascot Slider waves a flag prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hunter Martin / Getty Images

The Phillie Phanatic sits alone in the stands during a game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2020 in Philadelphia.

Jeff Curry / USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird lays on the left fielder bleachers during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 25, 2020.

h/t Angelina Martin

