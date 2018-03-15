Here's What Barron Trump's School Is Telling The President About Gun Control

The head of St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland also said President Trump's proposal to arm teachers would be "dangerous and antithetical to our profession as educators."

The school attended by President Trump's youngest son, Barron, is calling on the White House to enact gun control "with vigor, determination, and urgency, on behalf of our nation's children."



As an estimated nearly 1 million students and teachers around the country staged a walkout against gun violence on Wednesday, the head of St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, Robert Kosaky, was among more than 120 independent school leaders who signed an open letter calling for "common-sense legislation."



"We urge our President, our Congress, and our state leaders to enact specific, vigorous measures to reduce gun violence in our society, particularly in our schools," read the letter published in the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

Barron Trump, the president's 11-year-old son, began attending the elite St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in September.

According to the school's Instagram, St. Andrew's students also participated in the national day of protest and remembrance for the 17 people killed in last month's Parkland, Florida shooting.

"This student-led, student-designed, and student-initiated event was followed by Chapel, where students gathered in a vigil for all lives lost as a result of gun violence," the school wrote Instagram.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for the first lady, declined to comment on whether the young Trump participated.

"We never comment on Barron as he is a child who deserves privacy," she told BuzzFeed News.