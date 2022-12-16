28 Thoughts My Little Gay Brain Had Watching The “Barbie” Teaser

After months of teasing us with pictures of Ryan Gosling with platinum blonde hair and tanned abs — and after an endless series of confounding paparazzi set photos — Warner Bros. on Friday finally released the first footage for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie.

This is a film that has consumed many of my waking minutes this past year as I tried to wonder what on earth the writer and director of Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019) would be doing making a movie about a doll.