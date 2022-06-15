Fires Targeting Homes With Pride Decorations That Injured 3 People Could Be Hate Crimes, Authorities Said

Officials are investigating whether fires at multiple homes in Baltimore featuring Pride Month decorations that sent three people to the hospital early Wednesday morning were deliberate arson attacks on the LGBTQ community.

Crews were called to the fires in the city's northern Abell neighborhood shortly after 4:30 a.m. where firefighters discovered four homes ablaze, Blair Adams, public information officer for the Baltimore City Fire Department, told BuzzFeed News.

All four row houses were occupied, but the residents managed to escape on their own, Adams said.

Two men, aged 57 and 74, and a 30-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation. The woman was later released, but the men were said to be in serious condition.

"At this time, the cause is under investigation," Adams said.



Baltimore authorities said at least two separate blazes appeared to have been lit on the same street.

When authorities extinguished the blaze that caused the most damage and injuries, they were alerted that a pride flag across the street had also been set on fire.

That second fire was quickly extinguished and caused no injuries.