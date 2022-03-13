Here Are The BAFTA Winners For 2022

Winner: The Power Of The Dog — Jane Campion

After Love — Aleem Khan

Drive My Car — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening — Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson

Titane — Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Winner: Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson

Being The Ricardos — Aaron Sorkin

Belfast — Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up — Adam Mckay

King Richard — Zach Baylin

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Coda — Siân Heder

Drive My Car — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune — Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog — Jane Campion

Film Not In The English Language

Winner: Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Winner: Summer Of Soul

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Animated Film

Winner: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Original Score

Winner: Dune — Hans Zimmer

Being The Ricardos — Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up — Nicholas Britell

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Winner: West Side Story

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand Of God

King Richard

Cinematography

Winner: Dune

Nightmare

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Editing

Winner: No Time To Die

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Summer Of Soul

Production Design

Winner: Dune

Cyrano

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume Design

Winner: Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Winner: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

House Of Gucci

Sound

Winner: Dune

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Winner: Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Winner: The Harder They Fall — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [Also Written By Boaz Yakin]

After Love — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point — Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer)

Keyboard Fantasies — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

British Short Animation

Winner: Do Not Feed The Pigeons

Affairs Of The Art

Night Of The Living Dread

British Short Film

Winner: The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Ee Rising Star Award

Winner: Lashana Lynch

Harris Dickinsonariana Debose

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee