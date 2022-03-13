Here Are The BAFTA Winners For 2022
The British Academy Film Awards honor the year's best cinema and are seen as a powerful indicator of which movies may go on to Oscar gold.
Best Film
Winner: The Power Of The Dog
Belfast
Don't Look
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Outstanding British Film
Winner: Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Winner: Joanna Scanlan — After Love
Lady Gaga — House Of Gucci
Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones — Coda
Renate Reinsve — The Worst Person In The World
Tessa Thompson— Passing
Leading Actor
Winner: Will Smith — King Richard
Adeel Akhtar — Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali — Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio — Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham — Boiling Point
Supporting Actress
Winner: Ariana Debose — West Side Story
Caitríona Balfe — Belfast
Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd — Mass
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Ruth Negga — Passing
Supporting Actor
Winner: Troy Kotsur — Coda
Mike Faist — West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
Woody Norman — C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons — The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power Of The Dog
Director
Winner: The Power Of The Dog — Jane Campion
After Love — Aleem Khan
Drive My Car — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening — Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane — Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Winner: Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson
Being The Ricardos — Aaron Sorkin
Belfast — Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up — Adam Mckay
King Richard — Zach Baylin
Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Coda — Siân Heder
Drive My Car — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune — Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog — Jane Campion
Film Not In The English Language
Winner: Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Winner: Summer Of Soul
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Animated Film
Winner: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Original Score
Winner: Dune — Hans Zimmer
Being The Ricardos — Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up — Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Winner: West Side Story
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand Of God
King Richard
Cinematography
Winner: Dune
Nightmare
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Editing
Winner: No Time To Die
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Summer Of Soul
Production Design
Winner: Dune
Cyrano
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Costume Design
Winner: Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Make Up & Hair
Winner: The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
House Of Gucci
Sound
Winner: Dune
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Winner: Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Winner: The Harder They Fall — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [Also Written By Boaz Yakin]
After Love — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point — Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer)
Keyboard Fantasies — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
British Short Animation
Winner: Do Not Feed The Pigeons
Affairs Of The Art
Night Of The Living Dread
British Short Film
Winner: The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Ee Rising Star Award
Winner: Lashana Lynch
Harris Dickinsonariana Debose
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee