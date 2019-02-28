A “Baby-Sitters Club” Reboot Is Coming To Netflix

Say hello to your friends: The Baby-Sitters Club is coming back.



Netflix announced Thursday it has ordered a 10-episode reboot of the TV series based on the beloved children’s books by Ann M. Martin.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix, said in a statement.

First published in 1986, the books following the adventures of a group of five BFFs in the fictional Connecticut town of Stoneybrook became a massive, global sensation. More than 200 books were published in Martin’s series with over 180 million copies sold.

HBO first adapted the series for a one-season show in 1990, while a movie was made in 1995 starring Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Larisa Oleynik (The Secret World of Alex Mack).