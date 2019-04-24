Movie Critics Are Going Nuts For "Avengers: Endgame"

Marvel fans worried if Avengers: Endgame will live up to their anticipation can rest easy, because the movie is among the best in the entire franchise, according to many of the early reviews.

The film, which is officially released on Friday, currently holds an astonishing 97% rating on the review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.

"Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful," the website summarized, "Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga."

One of the most rousing reviews came from the Guardian, which gave the film a 5-star rating.

"I have to admit," wrote critic Peter Bradshaw, "in all its surreal grandiosity, in all its delirious absurdity, there is a huge sugar rush of excitement to this mighty finale, finally interchanging with euphoric emotion and allowing us to say poignant farewells."

Associated Press reviewer Jack Coyle was a touch less excited, but still gave it 3/4.

He called Endgame "generous in humor, spirit and sentimentality," and declared it (with, perhaps, a light spoiler!) "a surprisingly full feast of blockbuster-making that, through some time-traveling magic, looks back nostalgically at Marvel’s decade of world domination."