The Auschwitz Memorial Condemned An Anti-Lockdown Sign That Bore A Slogan From The Concentration Camp

The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has condemned a viral photo of a sign from an anti-lockdown protest in Chicago on Friday that bore a phrase from the Nazi concentration camp.

The sign reading "Arbeit macht frei, JB" was held by an unidentified woman at a "Re-Open Illinois" protest in the city's Loop district and addressed to Gov. J.B. Prtizker, who is Jewish. "Arbeit macht frei" translates from German to "work will set you free" and was used on the gates of Auschwitz, where at least 1.1 million people died during the Holocaust.

The photo was taken at around 12:30 p.m. by nurse Dennis Kosuth, who attended the event as a counter-protester.

Kosuth said several anti-lockdown demonstrators were trying to provoke him and other nurses by claiming they were actors or that the death toll from the coronavirus was not accurate. "My approach was to ignore people," he told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview on Saturday, "but then I saw her sign and said, 'That's pretty messed up. Why would you bring that here?'"

According to Kosuth, the woman defended her sign and said she had Jewish friends.



Kosuth, who lost a friend and colleague to the coronavirus this week, said he was disgusted by the sign.



"How dare you compare the Holocaust to a stay at home order?" he said.

Kosuth shared the image on Twitter on Thursday where it was shared more than 14,000 times.