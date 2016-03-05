BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Cardboard License Plate Landed A Woman In Jail

news

This Cardboard License Plate Landed A Woman In Jail

This takes Arts and Crafts to a whole new level.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 5, 2016, at 10:31 a.m. ET

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly driving with a homemade cardboard license plate that was designed to resemble the real thing.

Erie County Sheriff's Office / Via Facebook: 179604762134642

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Amanda Schweickert, 28, was pulled over by a deputy in Springville because he noticed her car had no front plate, as well as a flimsy rear one that was "obviously an imitation."

Erie County Sheriff's Office / Via Facebook: 179604762134642

"The fake license plate was constructed of cardboard and painted to replicate a New York plate," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "The homemade plate was seized and place into evidence."

Schweickert was also said to be driving with a suspended registration and without insurance, according to officials.

She was arrested and charged with a felony count of possessing a forged instrument, a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with a suspend registration, and three vehicle and traffic infractions.

So, just to be clear:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: permalink.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT