Three People Were Shot By A Gunman Who Filmed Himself On Snapchat

Three people were injured on Wednesday evening in Arizona when a gunman opened fire at Westgate Entertainment District, a popular shopping and restaurant strip in Glendale, west of Phoenix, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter appeared to share his rampage on Snapchat, filming his assault rifle and naming himself.

In the video, seen by BuzzFeed News, the man wearing a camouflaged face mask can be seen aiming and firing his weapon, including at one woman who appeared to be injured and lay on the ground next to a car.

In the exchange, the man can be heard telling the woman he was angry at society as she responded that she had nothing to do with that.

He then aims again as she pleads that she has already been shot by him.



Representatives from Snapchat did not respond to requests for comment on the videos.

Others in the area at the time of the incident also shared footage, some of which showed people running away as gunshots rang out.