Ariana Grande Won Her First-Ever Grammy Award Despite Skipping The Show Because Of A Fight With Producers

Grande won the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy for her album Sweetener , beating the other nominees in her category: Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Pink, and Taylor Swift.

Ariana Grande won her first-ever Grammy award on Sunday, taking home one of music's most prestigious awards despite not showing up for the ceremony amid a feud with the show's producers .

"I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh)" she wrote in another tweet, "and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things .... but fuck."



"This is wild and beautiful," she said, "Thank you so much."

The award was handed out at the Sunday afternoon ceremony ahead of the night's main show. Grande was sitting out both events amid a very public fight with Grammys producers about what songs she would sing on the Grammys stage.

On Thursday, Grande accused Ken Ehrlich, producer of the Grammys, of lying about the reason why she was skipping the show.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," Grande wrote on Twitter, responding to a screenshot of an Associated Press article in which Ehrlich said things fell through with the pop star performing on this year's show because she thought it was "too late for her to pull something together."

"I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," Grande wrote. "It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend."

The drama was said to have started when producers declined to allow Grande to perform her latest single in full.

Producers reportedly told Grande that she could only perform "7 Rings" as part of a medley and wanted to have the final say on the second song.

According to a source who spoke to Variety, Grande felt "insulted" and decided to to skip the Grammys entirely.

The awkward public spat played out as Grande's image was still used on billboards and ads for the Grammys. "Passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Grande was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for "God Is A Woman," but lost out in that category to Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)".