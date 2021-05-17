Ariana Grande Married Dalton Gomez In A "Tiny And Intimate" Ceremony

In some happy news to start your week, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married over the weekend, the singer's publicist confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Monday.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," Grande's spokesperson said in a statement first reported by People magazine. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."



According to TMZ, the small and informal ceremony occurred at Grande's home in Montecito, California.

The couple, who've been dating for just over a year, got engaged in December after spending most of the coronavirus pandemic quarantined together.

Gomez works as a real estate agent and sells luxury homes in California.



Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018, but they broke up after five months together.