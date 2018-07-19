Meet The Artist Who Did The Cool Liquid Body Paint For Ariana Grande In "God Is A Woman"

Alexa Meade said Grande was inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's famous flower paintings.

This is Alexa Meade. She's a painter, but unlike most artists, her preferred canvas is the human body itself.

Meade has perfected an unusual technique whereby she paints thick strokes of body paint on people's faces, hair, and clothes, and then photographs them against similar backdrops.

The stunning results can be very trippy indeed, as paintings seem to come to life and trick the eye.

"I don't really have a name [for the technique], which is something that kills me," Meade told BuzzFeed News.

Meade's art has been all over the internet this week after she was recruited by Ariana Grande for some key scenes in the video for her latest single, "God Is a Woman."

The stunning footage shows a paint-swathed Grande seeming to emerge from a pool of blue, purple, and lilac paints.

Meade told BuzzFeed News that Grande's team reached out to her about two weeks before the shoot, leaving her with little time to create such a piece in a large tub.

Vand flew to Meade's New York studio before the Grande shoot to help her refine the perfect liquid/paint background.

"There's a lot of considerations," Meade told BuzzFeed News. "Paint is typically more dense than liquid, but it's also water-soluble and normally dissolves and dissipates."

They filled up five or six inflatable pools and began experimenting, eventually settling on a vegan milk alternative.