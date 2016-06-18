Apple Won't Be Funding The Republican Convention Because Of Trump

The political decision puts Apple at odds with other major tech companies.

Apple is breaking away from other major tech companies and will refuse to fund or provide support to this year's Republican National Convention due to the company's opposition to presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

The news that one of the world's biggest companies was boycotting next month's convention in Cleveland, Ohio, was first reported by Politico on Saturday, and independently verified by BuzzFeed News. An Apple spokesperson declined to officially comment.

A representative from the Republican National Committee also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its story, Politico cited Apple's objections to Trump's comments on women, immigrants, and minorities as motivating its political stance.

The move places the company in opposition to other tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, which have all indicated they will provide some support to the GOP convention. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti informed staff the company was terminating an ad deal with the Republican National Committee.