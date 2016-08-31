Anthony Weiner Confirms He Is Being Investigated By Child Services

The New York Post published a photograph that the former congressman purportedly sent a woman showing him shirtless in bed next to his young son.

Child welfare workers have launched an investigation into Anthony Weiner, days after the disgraced former congressman and his wife separated following yet another sexting scandal.

The New York Post first reported Wednesday that investigators with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) visited Weiner's apartment on Tuesday, citing a government source and worker at the apartment building.

Weiner later confirmed to the New York Times that the child welfare agency opened an investigation into his treatment of his 4-year-old son, Jordan. He previously denied he was the subject of a probe.



“Crazy if you ask me,” Weiner told the paper.



The investigation comes after the Post on Sunday published a series of chats and photos between Weiner and an anonymous woman, including one picture that appeared to show the congressman lying on his bed in his underwear with his young son next to him.

“Someone just climbed into my bed,” Weiner reportedly wrote.

“Really?” the woman responded. “You do realize you can see you[ r ] Weiner in that pic??”