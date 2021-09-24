Danke Schön For These Photos Of Angela Merkel Getting Swamped By Birds

Angela Merkel was on the campaign trail on Friday, two days before Germans head to the polls to elect a new parliament and thus her replacement.

The 67-year-old is retiring after almost 16 years as German chancellor, but she is still out campaigning for her center-right Christian Democratic Union party.

On Friday, she made a surprise visit to the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where she visited a bird park in the town of Marlow.

There, while holding some bird feed, she posed with some colorful Australian rainbow lorikeets.