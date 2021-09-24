 Skip To Content
Danke Schön For These Photos Of Angela Merkel Getting Swamped By Birds

"Instagram vs. Twitter."

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 24, 2021, at 2:25 p.m. ET

Angela Merkel poses for a photo with a man at a market
Stefan Sauer / dpa via AP

Angela Merkel was on the campaign trail on Friday, two days before Germans head to the polls to elect a new parliament and thus her replacement.

The 67-year-old is retiring after almost 16 years as German chancellor, but she is still out campaigning for her center-right Christian Democratic Union party.

On Friday, she made a surprise visit to the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where she visited a bird park in the town of Marlow.

There, while holding some bird feed, she posed with some colorful Australian rainbow lorikeets.

Merkel smiles as six colorful birds eat birdseed from cups she is holding and one perches on her head
Georg Wendt/dpa via AP

Things... quickly went south.

Merkel screams in agony as the birds swamp her and bite her hands
Georg Wendt / dpa via AP

When the overzealous birds nipped at her hands, Merkel let out a screech that was captured by Georg Wendt, a photographer with the DPA news agency.

A close up of the birds biting Merkel's finger
A close up of Merkel screaming
Georg Wendt / AP

The incredible pictures soon went viral.

Marcel Dirsus @marceldirsus

Merkel visited a bird zoo today and the photos are everything. This isn't photoshop, it actually happened

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @marceldirsus
michelle griffin @michellegriff

I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we’ve all had.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @michellegriff

People found the photos to be instantly meme-worthy.

けいた @0721_gg

@marceldirsus 1.Instagram 2.Twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @0721_gg
Oh No! @OhNo_v3

2019-&gt;2020-2021 https://t.co/Fq6PWIJqK0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @OhNo_v3
Fiona Longmuir 🍂 @fionalongmuir

Me sowing, me reaping. https://t.co/M3UI18pycL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @fionalongmuir
Katherine Krueger @kath_krueger

made meme

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kath_krueger

And many comparisons were made...

Shash @shash_____

Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @shash_____
caspian (derogatory) @actualprincecas

Damn they recast Harley Quinn already????? https://t.co/fDVB4rLWgS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @actualprincecas
shauna @goldengateblond

somewhere Tippi Hedren is like “girl I tried to tell y’all” https://t.co/AdAnGOAJi1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @goldengateblond

Enjoy retirement, chancellor, and thanks for this final gift on the way out.

Aaron Bady @zunguzungu

Please do NOT share pictures of the Chancellor of Germany covered in birds, Chancellors of Germany only do this when they are VERY DISTRESSED https://t.co/AJ1ZyaYkfE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @zunguzungu

