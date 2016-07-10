BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Andy Murray Celebrated Winning Wimbledon With A Shirtless Bath Photo

sports

Andy Murray Celebrated Winning Wimbledon With A Shirtless Bath Photo

I see you, Andy Murray.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 10, 2016, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Andy Murray was crowned Wimbledon champion on Sunday for the second time, with a strong win over sixth seed Milos Raonic.

Pool / Getty Images

The Scotsman enjoyed a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory to claim his third Grand Slam title.

Xxstringerxx Xxxxx / Reuters

So, how did Murray celebrate winning one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments? With a shirtless thirst trap of him clutching the trophy while repairing his sore muscles in an ice bath.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Facebook: andymurrayofficial

Britain needed some good news post-Brexit, and this win/photo have well and truly lifted everyone's spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andy Couldridge / AP
Andy Couldridge / AP
Andy Couldridge / AP

Congrats on the victory, Andy!

Literally Just 17 Pictures Of Andy Murray Celebrating Winning Wimbledon

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT