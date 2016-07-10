Andy Murray Celebrated Winning Wimbledon With A Shirtless Bath Photo
I see you, Andy Murray.
Andy Murray was crowned Wimbledon champion on Sunday for the second time, with a strong win over sixth seed Milos Raonic.
The Scotsman enjoyed a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory to claim his third Grand Slam title.
So, how did Murray celebrate winning one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments? With a shirtless thirst trap of him clutching the trophy while repairing his sore muscles in an ice bath.
Britain needed some good news post-Brexit, and this win/photo have well and truly lifted everyone's spirits.
Congrats on the victory, Andy!
