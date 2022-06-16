A Juror Said They Didn't Believe Amber Heard's "Crocodile Tears" And That She Made Them Uncomfortable
The male juror, who spoke to ABC's Good Morning America, also said there was one key piece of evidence that was a "fiasco" for Heard.
One of the jurors on the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has revealed that she made them "uncomfortable" while she was on the stand and that many on the jury found her emotional responses to be full of "crocodile tears."
The claim came from one of the five male members of the seven-person jury who spoke anonymously to ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.
“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror told GMA. “She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'”
In comparison, the juror said, Depp appeared more calm and believable.
“He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions," the juror said. "His emotional state was very stable throughout.”
Heard said this week that she did not believe she was a "likable victim" but had hoped the jury would consider Depp's 2016 text message to his former agent in which he pledged he would bring "total global humiliation" upon Heard after she filed a restraining order against him and divorced him.
"I’m not a 'good victim,' I get it. I’m not a likable victim. I’m not a perfect victim," Heard told NBC's Today show. "But when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and to hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has."
However, the juror told GMA that he believed the couple were abusive to each other but that Heard did not have enough evidence to support her claims of physical abuse.
"A lot of Amber's story didn't add up and the majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor," the juror said.
The juror also said that he believed Heard's credibility was hurt by one major "fiasco": the revelation that she had not yet donated all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she said she would.
Heard has insisted she has "pledged" the settlement to charity, and that she used the words "pledged" and "donated" interchangeably.
But the juror pointed to a talk show interview Heard had done in which she said the money "was donated."
“The terms she used in that video clip were ‘I gave it away. I donated it. It’s gone,’" the juror said. "But the fact is she didn’t give much of it away at all.”
Heard told Today she still intended to donate the money, but that she found the arguments about the money to be designed to attack her credibility.
"This is another one of those examples, if you pull back and you think about it, I shouldn’t have had to have donated it in an attempt to be believed," Heard said.
Heard's lawyers have said they believe the jury could not have escaped news and social media coverage of the high-profile trial and that it must have influenced them in some way — a claim Depp's team has denied.
The juror said that neither he nor several other jurors use Facebook or Twitter and that others who were online had made a point to avoid talking about the trial.
"We followed the evidence," the juror said.