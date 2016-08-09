This Weightlifter Won Gold, Took Off His Shoes, Then Immediately Retired

This is Colombian weightlifter Óscar Figueroa. He competed Tuesday in the final of the men's 62-kilogram weightlifting event at the Rio Olympics.

He already had managed to lift 142 kg (313 pounds) in the "snatch" event — wherein competitors lift the barbell above their heads from the ground in a clean movement and hold it for two seconds.

He had also lifted an astonishing 176 kg (388 pounds) in the "clean and jerk" section, where athletes must first raise the bar to their shoulders from the ground before holding it above their head.