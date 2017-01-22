BuzzFeed News

Kellyanne Conway Says Trump's Press Secretary Wasn't Lying — He Just Gave "Alternative Facts"

Kellyanne Conway Says Trump's Press Secretary Wasn't Lying — He Just Gave "Alternative Facts"

Welcome to the Upside Down.

By David Mack

David Mack

Last updated on January 22, 2017, at 2:04 p.m. ET

Posted on January 22, 2017, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Sean Spicer, the new White House press secretary, gave his first media briefing on Saturday, kicking off his tenure with an easily verifiable falsehood.

Alex Brandon / AP

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” Spicer told reporters.

Alex Brandon / AP

Yeah, not so much. Check out these photos from the Associated Press taken just before noon at the 2009 and 2017 presidential inaugurations.

AP

Spicer also said that perhaps the size of the crowd was made more evident because this was the first time white covers had been placed on the Mall — but that's also wrong. Here's President Obama's 2013 inauguration:

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pretty soon, "Sean Spicer lying about things" became a meme.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Asked on Sunday about Spicer's decision to utter a falsehood in his very first press conference, Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said he merely offered "alternative facts."

"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway t… https://t.co/ASGnVSpaQg
Meet the Press @MeetThePress

"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway t… https://t.co/ASGnVSpaQg

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” she said on Meet the Press.

"Alternative facts?" host Chuck Todd responded incredulously. "Look, alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods."

"There's no way to really quantify crowds. We all know that," Conway said.

Pretty soon, #AlternativeFacts was a top trending topic on Twitter.

I just saw Conway speak about #AlternativeFacts and I'm so completely disgusted No, the worlds has facts. You don't get to create the truth
Shaun King @ShaunKing

I just saw Conway speak about #AlternativeFacts and I'm so completely disgusted No, the worlds has facts. You don't get to create the truth

Did @KellyAnnePolls just say on #MeetThePress that @SeanSpicer's lies yesterday were #AlternativeFacts?! 😨 #WakeUpAmerica.
yvette nicole brown @YNB

Did @KellyAnnePolls just say on #MeetThePress that @SeanSpicer's lies yesterday were #AlternativeFacts?! 😨 #WakeUpAmerica.

As a teacher, I would not accept "#alternativefacts" on an exam or in a historical essay. I'm hoping that, as citizens, we won't either.
Aaron Dowdall @atdowdall

As a teacher, I would not accept "#alternativefacts" on an exam or in a historical essay. I'm hoping that, as citizens, we won't either.

Even the dictionary — THE DICTIONARY — subtweeted Conway.

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c

Some tried to call "alternative facts" by their real name...

Here are some other fun words for #AlternativeFacts: Lies Falsehoods Fabrication Deception Deceit Tall Tale Dishonesty Fraudulence
Daniel Phillips @DanielKATC

Here are some other fun words for #AlternativeFacts: Lies Falsehoods Fabrication Deception Deceit Tall Tale Dishonesty Fraudulence

Trump to English dictionary. Truth=Story that makes Trump look good Fake News=Story that makes Trump look bad Alternative Facts=Lies
A Once Great Nation @USARedOrchestra

Trump to English dictionary. Truth=Story that makes Trump look good Fake News=Story that makes Trump look bad Alternative Facts=Lies

But others came up with some "alternative facts" of their own...

KellyAnnConway: It wasn't raining on Trump's inauguration day, that was alternative sunshine. #alternativefacts
GCastle @answeryourshoe

KellyAnnConway: It wasn't raining on Trump's inauguration day, that was alternative sunshine. #alternativefacts

"I used to date Beyoncé." #alternativefacts
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

"I used to date Beyoncé." #alternativefacts

Student Loan Rep: You're behind on your payments Me: Let me offer some #alternativefacts
Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell

Student Loan Rep: You're behind on your payments Me: Let me offer some #alternativefacts

I'm not gay. I'm alternative straight. #alternativefacts
Scott Cuthbertson @ScotCuthbertson

I'm not gay. I'm alternative straight. #alternativefacts

