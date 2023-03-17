Alison Hammond Is The Next Cohost Of “The Great British Bake Off”

There’s a new cohost coming to the tent.

Beloved UK morning show presenter Alison Hammond will be the next cohost of The Great British Bake Off, the British network that produces the cooking show announced Friday. Hammond will be replacing host Matt Lucas.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers,” Hammond said in a statement released by Channel 4 . “It’s a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started.”

She also posted a video to Twitter of her in fondant form alongside cohost Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.