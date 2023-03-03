How An Unruly Labrador Retriever And A 50-Second Video Led To Alex Murdaugh’s Downfall

In their closing pitch to jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial on Thursday, prosecutors made sure to thank an unlikely figure — a witness to the slayings who could not be called to the stand in the six weeks of testimony but whose presence at the scene of the crime ultimately proved pivotal: Bubba the Labrador retriever.

“Thank God for Bubba,” prosecutor John Meadors said in his closing statement before the jury ultimately convicted Alex of murdering his wife and youngest son after less than three hours of deliberations.

Bubba was one of several Murdaugh family dogs at the kennels on the night Maggie and Paul were killed on June 7, 2021, at their rural hunting property in South Carolina. The dog also became something of a recurring character at the trial, with witnesses repeatedly describing the yellow Labrador as a rambunctious animal with a penchant for chasing chickens and guinea fowl. Only Alex appeared to have a special control over the dog — something that was captured on footage filmed by Paul himself just minutes before he was killed.

It took authorities months to crack into Paul’s locked iPhone after the murders, but when they ultimately found the video, it quickly became the most important piece of evidence in the entire trial — destroying Alex’s alibi and proving he’d been lying to authorities. It was the one thing the lawyer hadn’t accounted for as he meticulously planned the murders, prosecutors argued.