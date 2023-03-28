Adnan Syed From “Serial” Had His Murder Conviction Reinstated As An Appeals Court Ordered Another Hearing

A Maryland appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed , the Baltimore man who has spent two decades in prison for the 1999 killing of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and who was featured in the first season of the hit 2014 podcast Serial .

In a 2–1 decision , the Appellate Court of Maryland decided that the rights of Lee’s California-based brother had been violated because he was only given one business day of notice about the critical hearing where Syed’s conviction was vacated. After some scrambling, Young Lee was able to get access to the hearing virtually — but he said he had wanted to be there in person.

“Allowing a victim entitled to attend a court proceeding to attend in person, when the victim makes that request and all other persons involved in the hearing appear in person, is consistent with the constitutional requirement that victims be treated with dignity and respect,” the judges wrote in their decision on Tuesday.

As such, the judges vacated the lower court’s order, reinstated Syed’s conviction and sentence, and ordered a new hearing.

But they also issued a mandate that paused the effect of their decision for 60 days in order to give the parties time to work out next steps.

Syed attorney Erica Suter, an assistant public defender and the director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore Law School, said in a statement that they would appeal to the state's highest court.

"We agree with the dissenting judge that the appeal is moot and that Mr. Lee’s attendance over Zoom was sufficient," Suter said.

"There is no basis for re-traumatizing Adnan by returning him to the status of a convicted felon. For the time being, Adnan remains a free man," Suter added. "We remain optimistic that justice will be done."