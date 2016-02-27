BuzzFeed News

Famous Younger Brother Aaron Carter Has Endorsed Donald Trump

He's got a crush on you, Donald.

By David Mack

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 3:20 p.m. ET

Like many people, you might have tuned out the 2016 presidential race for now in order to make a more informed decision later on. Well, wait no more.

The political voice of our generation has made his decision known...

Yes, Aaron Carter — singer, kinda sorta famous celebrity, and noted younger brother — has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

@realDonaldTrump Does America want to have a president who FOLLOWS or someone who leads? I vote For @realdonaldtrump
Twitter users immediately rushed to thank Carter for his political commentary.

@aaroncarter @realDonaldTrump Aaron I wanna talk to you about these things man
@aaroncarter Aaron u broke n stupid
.@aaroncarter
@aaroncarter @realDonaldTrump nick carter wouldnt do this to me
@aaroncarter didn't know Aaron's party was a Republican Party.....
Despite Trump's racist policies, Carter said he did not see himself as racist.

I am NOT racist I've been touring the world &amp; diversifying myself in a plethora of cultures since I was 7 years old https://t.co/WG61xZ8K3f
Facts and intellect go well with each other especially if its used correctly.
Some of the things Donald says I don't agree with but some I do. It is what it is.
Make America Shirtless Again.

