Famous Younger Brother Aaron Carter Has Endorsed Donald Trump
He's got a crush on you, Donald.
Like many people, you might have tuned out the 2016 presidential race for now in order to make a more informed decision later on. Well, wait no more.
The political voice of our generation has made his decision known...
Yes, Aaron Carter — singer, kinda sorta famous celebrity, and noted younger brother — has endorsed Donald Trump for president.
Twitter users immediately rushed to thank Carter for his political commentary.
Despite Trump's racist policies, Carter said he did not see himself as racist.
Make America Shirtless Again.
