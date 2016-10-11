A Mom Says She Asked Her Kids If They Wanted To "Go To Heaven" Before Killing Them

“I gave them a choice,” Amber Pasztor said from jail. “That they can live traumatized like their mom, or they can go to heaven with God and be better off.”

An Indiana woman charged with killing her two children last month said she gave them a choice if they wanted to live or "go to heaven with God and be better off."

Fort Wayne resident Amber Pasztor, 29, is facing two murder charges over the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter Liliana and her 6-year-old son Rene.

On the morning of Sept. 26, she abducted the children from the Allen County residence of their father, their legal guardian, according to the sheriff's office there, which issued an Amber Alert.

According to the Elkhart County prosecuting attorney's office, she then allegedly smothered them to death in a car before flagging down an officer outside a police department.

In an interview from prison Monday with local TV station WANE, Pasztor said she chose to smother her children in order to prevent them from living a "traumatized" life like hers.



Pasztor said she smothered her daughter first by covering her nose and mouth with her hands until the girl stopped breathing, then did the same to her son.

The two children did fight back "a little bit" while being killed, she said.



“They were in good hands, but I don’t think they were safe,” Pasztor told WANE. “My kids are in a better place. They’re in heaven now. They don’t have no worries no more.”