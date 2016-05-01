A Mom And Dad Died A Day Apart, Leaving Six Kids Behind

This is Jennifer and Toby Norsworthy, married parents of six who lived in Madison County, Alabama.

She had recently lost a large amount of weight, according to her Facebook profile, but AL.com reported she had a history of blood clots.

Grief-stricken, Toby, 38, himself passed away from a heart attack during his sleep on April 24. He was pronounced dead in the same hospital as his wife, by the very same doctor and nurse. His sister told AL.com she believed the stress of losing his wife contributed to his death.

The couple leave behind six children, three of whom are from Jennifer's previous relationship.

"They both had strong faiths in God, were vital members in their communities, and were such kind and gentle parents," reads a GoFundMe page established to support the children. "They will both be greatly missed by these communities, friends, and family.

"They were such a big part of our life and part of our family and so we feel like it's our job to help in any way we possibly can financially, spiritually, whatever that may be," Self told WHNT of the fundraising effort.

The family's church, Pineview Baptist, held a memorial for the couple on Saturday.

"Right now, it's painful and it hurts," Self said, "but one day we will be able to see them again and that's what we're hanging our hats on."