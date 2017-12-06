A Gay Man Who Kim Davis Once Denied A Marriage License Is Now Running Against Her

David Ermold and his partner were filmed in 2015 being turned away by the Kentucky county clerk while attempting to obtain a marriage license.

David Ermold filing his election paperwork on Wednesday as Kim Davis looks on.

A Kentucky man who was repeatedly refused a marriage license by county clerk Kim Davis after the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015 announced Wednesday he is running to unseat her.

"It's official. I'm in!" wrote David Ermold on his campaign Facebook page in declaring his intention to challenge Davis for her position of Rowan County clerk in the May 2018 election.

"This is not political revenge," he told BuzzFeed News. "The campaign that I am running in one of unity and bringing people together."

Ermold and his partner, David Moore, were filmed being turned away by Davis before a crowd of reporters. The video quickly went viral on social media.



"I'm not being disrespectful to you," she told the pair.

"You absolutely have disrespected us," Ermold replied.

"Would you do this to an interracial couple?" Moore asked.

"A man and a woman?" Davis asked. "No."

The couple made a total of four unsuccessful attempts to obtain a license.