A Gay Choir Says They Were Humiliated By A Major League Baseball Team

The San Diego Gay Men's Chorus have accused their hometown baseball team of homophobia after the choir's attempt to sing the national anthem at Saturday's game was drowned out by a recording of a woman and they were then taunted by sports fans.

Some 100 members of the Gay Men's Chorus had been invited to perform "The Star Spangled Banner" to open the "Out at the Park" event at San Diego's Petco stadium, where the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers were due to play.

After taking to the field, however, the men stood silently as a recording of a woman singing the anthem blared on speakers throughout the stadium. The voice was believed to be that of Friday's anthem singer, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"No attempt was made to stop the recording and start over," the Gay Men's Chorus wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "No announcement of apology was made to the singers or their friends and families in the stands.

"No attempt to correct the situation occurred other than to force the 100 men to stand in the spotlight of center field for the song's duration and then be escorted off the field to the heckles of baseball fans shouting homophobic taunts including, 'You sing like a girl.'"