A Florida Priest Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From A Senior Citizen

A Catholic priest in Florida has been arrested and charged with allegedly trying to steal more than $50,000 from a senior citizen.

Father Nicholas King, 73, was arrested in Cocoa, east of Orlando, on Friday by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, according to jail records.

The priest at St. Mary's Parish in Rockledge has been charged with two first-degree felonies: theft of $50,000 or more from a person aged 65 or older, and organizing a scheme to defraud someone out of more than $50,000, according to a court docket seen by BuzzFeed News.

King was released Saturday from the Brevard County prison after posing $87,000 in bail.



The Rockledge Police Department did not immediately return a request for more information on the case.