This One Incredible Photo Shows How Brutal 2016 Has Been On World Leaders

world

This One Incredible Photo Shows How Brutal 2016 Has Been On World Leaders

"Can everyone who will be in political oblivion in 2017 please raise their hands?"

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on December 5, 2016, at 10:16 a.m. ET

In June 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted world leaders for the G-7 summit.

In attendance were the leaders of the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Italy, and France, as well as the presidents of the European Commission and European Council.
Alain Jocard / AFP / Getty Images

In attendance were the leaders of the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Italy, and France, as well as the presidents of the European Commission and European Council.

On June 7, they went for a stroll in the grounds of Elmau Castle in Germany's south to pose for photographers.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

That's when this photo was taken.

Look how happy they all look, basking in the German sunshine! So innocent!
John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

Look how happy they all look, basking in the German sunshine! So innocent!

Flash forward about 18 months, and let's look back at a few headlines from 2016...

BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com

With the global populist sweep upending the traditional world order, the 2015 G7 picture began being shared on Monday as a fond memory of simpler times.

2016 in one picture.
Merkel: "Hands up if you're looking forward to your retirement"
Can everyone who will be in political oblivion in 2017 please raise their hands? https://t.co/PFLA0dhDbM
With the fall out from this past year still fresh, some feared what 2017 had in store.

@GreekAnalyst @AnandWrites 2017...
But others just pointed out that Merkel, the one woman in the photo, was the last leader standing.

@GreekAnalyst boys come, boys go. the lady remains the same.
@RANsquawk Shoulda worn blue, guys. Blue.
@GreekAnalyst @YTJohnson moral of the story: don't wear a black suit if you want to survive an election
Here's to a fun 2017!

ABC News / Via web.archive.org
