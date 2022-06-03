Wanna Feel Old? The 2000s Are Now Period TV.

When Grace Alie was growing up as a child in Chicago in the ’90s, she was surrounded by period TV shows and films that felt like they were from long-ago eras.

The Wonder Years followed a family from 1968 to 1973. That ’70s Show premiered in 1998 and put its cast in flares and Afros. The Wedding Singer mocked the over-the-top and gaudy styles of 1985 — a time just 13 years before the movie was released.

Now, though, time has marched on.

If made today, the original Wonder Years would begin in 2002, That ’70s Show would kick off in the year 2000, and The Wedding Singer would be making fun of what we all wore in the first year of the Obama administration.

“When I was a kid in the '90s, '70s was a period piece, but now we’re in 2022 and the 2000s is just as far away as watching a period piece about the '70s in the '90s, which is weird to think about,” said Alie, the production designer for both seasons of the Hulu cringe comedy PEN15, which is set in a middle school in the year 2000. “When you think back, 20 years doesn’t feel that far away — and it is, which is kind of a shocking thing to accept.”

PEN15 is just one of a handful of shows that have recently hit screens that are set at least partly in the early years of the 21st century, including HBO Max’s The Staircase and Hulu’s The Dropout. Even the upcoming seasons of The Crown are set to take royal watchers into the 2000s.

While these shows may not immediately feel as obviously “period” as recent dramas set in the ’90s — such as Impeachment and The People v. O.J. Simpson seasons of American Crime Story, or Pam & Tommy — the clothing, technology, and general vibes can all eventually feel dated to viewers in the year 2022.

To many people’s horror, the imaginary line between the past and the recent past is continuing to shift.

“I call this one a ‘quasi period,’ but it’s definitely a period,” said Jennifer Starzyk, the costume designer for The Staircase, which starts in the year 2001. “Maybe I don’t want to accept that it’s completely period because I was alive then!”

The HBO Max miniseries dramatizes the 2003 murder trial of Michael Peterson over the death of his wife in Durham, North Carolina — events explored in a 2004 French documentary of the same name (and its 2018 follow-ups, which aired on Netflix).

Tasked with dressing stars like Colin Firth, Toni Collette, and Sophie Turner, Starzyk not only turned to the original documentary and footage from the trial broadcast on Court TV, she also studied Durham high school yearbooks to see what folks in the straightlaced city thought was trendy at the time.

The end result is full of baggy rugby shirts, boat shoes, and pleated-front khakis for the men, and flared bootcut jeans, chunky belts, and thin eyebrows for the young women, with lots of pearls for older women. Many characters are also seen tucking their T-shirts into their mid-blue denim jeans, while Collette sports a bob haircut that seems like an age-appropriate version of one made famous by Jennifer Aniston on Friends.

“It was actually kind of fun to make sure I could punctuate the trends that were happening along that time even though these people weren’t trendy,” Starzyk said. “Like, I made sure I introduced, as our episodes go on at the right appropriate time between like 2005 and ’07, skinny jeans, because that wasn't a popular thing up until then.”