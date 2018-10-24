US Stocks Fall Sharply As Tech Investors Lose Confidence

On Wednesday, for the first time in over two years, the Nasdaq Composite fell into correction territory (when a stock falls 10% or more after a recent increase). The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 600 points. The S&P 500 and the blue-chip index erased all the gains they had made in 2018. But in an indication of the market's volatility, in after-hours trading, tech stocks recovered some of their losses.

Wednesday's declines follow another slump only two weeks ago, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 830 points and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.

The reason for all these slumps? In large part, it's because investors are selling off stocks and revealing a faltering confidence, especially in internet and technology companies. Such stocks typically draw investors for their reliable sales, even in the face of global economic tumult, and have consistently led the “bull market” in recent years — a market that investors look to for reliable, upward moving trends.