Many major tech companies have long preferred to force employees to settle sexual harassment claims in private arbitration — a policy that shields firms from the embarrassing prospect of workers airing their grievances in open court, and also tends to result in lower-cost settlements for a firm. Such clauses effectively silenced women speaking out about their experiences of sexual harassment. But amid a rising tide of employee activism, some tech companies are publicly reconsidering their practices.

For Google, an impetus for the policy change was when thousands of its employees around the world walked out of their offices to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment claims against senior executives. On Friday, Facebook followed Google’s move, mirroring two other tech giants, Microsoft and Uber, which had already committed to scrapping mandated arbitration.

BuzzFeed News reached out to a bevy of technology companies, asking if they would consider following Facebook and Google’s decisions to end forced arbitration. The question was simple: “Will your company, in all cases, end your policy of requiring employee sexual-harassment claims to be settled in private arbitration?”

Responses were mixed, though firms generally leaned towards ending forced arbitration or asserting that their policies had never required arbitration in the first place. After BuzzFeed News got in touch, only two companies, Airbnb and eBay, said they would end mandated arbitration. But Tesla, Slack, and Twitter told BuzzFeed News they would not comment on the issue. The rest told BuzzFeed News that forced arbitration had never been a company policy.