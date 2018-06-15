YouTube Is Spreading Conspiracy Theories about Anthony Bourdain’s Death Even more examples of YouTube's algorithm-powered conspiracy video rabbit hole. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Fake news moves fast — and despite promises from tech giants to remove such content, these stories spread far and linger. In the wake of a tragic week, during which Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain died in separate instances of apparent suicide, YouTube’s first few results about their deaths surface conspiracy theories.

As of early Friday afternoon — a week after the news of Anthony Bourdain’s death — the second non-news mobile search result on YouTube turns up a bizarre conspiracy theory about Anthony Bourdain being on the verge of “exposing elite pedophiles” before his death. YouTube

The video, in which a robotic voice intones that Bourdain was "working on an exposé of elite pedophiles just weeks before he was found dead in an apparent suicide," garnered 7,400 views in two days. No ad plays before the video, but the associated channel, called Anonymous EXPOSED, prominently displays a Patreon donation link on its landing page. The third result on mobile, meanwhile, is a video by well-known far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The desktop YouTube search results for "Anthony Bourdain death" are even more rife with conspiracy videos. YouTube

The videos push some version of the same theory: Bourdain was an outspoken supporter of Asia Argento, the actress whom he had been dating and one of the women who publicly accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Since Hillary Clinton had received campaign donations from Weinstein (who was a generous supporter of the Democratic Party), the conspiracy theorists said the Clintons and Weinstein could have orchestrated Bourdain's death. The conspiracy is then tied tenuously to a sex trafficking sting that was apparently conducted in the Atlanta area, where CNN, the cable channel that hosts Bourdain's Parts Unknown TV program, is headquartered.

videos Still, that didn't stop the videos from racking up views in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Similar also appear in YouTube's algorithmically generated sidebar for Recommended Videos. YouTube

Some videos even have ads running with them, meaning their creators make money off spreading the falsehoods. YouTube

A similar thing happens when you search "Kate Spade death." A YouTube search on desktop returns, among other results, this video with over 160,000 views (as of this writing), titled Kate Spade Found Dead, Clinton Foundation Worked With Designer in Haiti YouTube