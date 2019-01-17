Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls For A New Privacy Law That Would Let You Delete Your Data

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday called on US Congress to pass a new, comprehensive federal privacy law — one that would give every American access to the personal data being collected about them by technology companies, and the ability to delete it.

"In 2019, it’s time to stand up for the right to privacy — yours, mine, all of ours," Cook said in an op-ed for Time magazine published early on Thursday. "Consumers shouldn’t have to tolerate another year of companies irresponsibly amassing huge user profiles, data breaches that seem out of control and the vanishing ability to control our own digital lives."

Specifically, Cook said he would like to see the Federal Trade Commission establish a "data-broker clearinghouse." This would require data brokers — companies that invisibly gather data on users as they browse the web — to register, so that consumers could track the data collected on them and where it has been sold. From that central clearinghouse, Cook said, people should be able to delete their data "on demand, freely, easily and online, once and for all."

Cook's op-ed is a further refinement of Apple's longtime emphasis on privacy, which the company has asserted is a quality that sets it apart from other tech companies. Last year, in a speech at a privacy conference in Brussels, Cook criticized social media giants for their abuse of user privacy, saying the business of selling ads against personal data has become a "data industrial complex" and that people's personal information is "being weaponized" against them "with military efficiency." (It's worth noting, however, that Apple has a lucrative agreement with Google that allows the search giant to place its engine — which harvests what users are searching for to allow ad targeting — on Apple’s Safari web browsers, on Siri, and elsewhere on Apple devices.)