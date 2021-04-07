 Skip To Content
Here’s What It’s Like To Work At Amazon

Here’s What It’s Like To Work At Amazon

“They’re killing people mentally and physically. They just push, push, push.” (An excerpt from Billionaires: The Lives of the Rich and Powerful.)

By Darryl Cunningham

Picture of Darryl Cunningham Darryl Cunningham BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on April 7, 2021, at 1:28 p.m. ET

Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly
Darryl Cunningham / Drawn & Quarterly

From Billionaires: The Lives of the Rich and Powerful. Copyright Darryl Cunningham, courtesy Drawn & Quarterly.

Available in the UK as Billionaires © Myriad Editions

Darryl Cunningham is the cartoonist of five nonfiction books, including Supercrash: How to Hijack the Global Economy and Billionaires: The Lives of the Rich and Powerful. His comics explore subjects as diverse as mental health, science, economics, and politics. Cunningham has given talks at the London School of Economics and the City of Arts and Lights, Valencia. In 2015, he was one of 30 world-renowned photographers, painters, sculptors, writers, filmmakers, and musicians who were invited to contribute to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Art of Saving a Life project, to promote vaccination in the developing world. In 2018, he was awarded an honorary degree of Master of Arts from Leeds Arts University. Cunningham lives in the United Kingdom

