What It’s Like To Register Voters At Chance The Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour

The night started with meeting Chance, but it got less exciting from there.

FAIRFAX, Virginia — “Yoo, we’re about to go meet Chance,” said Stephen Green right at suppertime on Thursday night.

Green, the national director of the youth division of the NAACP and the manager of the organization’s #staywokeandvote campaign, was hustling volunteers to a meet-and-greet area where Chance the Rapper awaited, relaxing before his show.

Hours earlier, Billboard reported that Chance was voting for Hillary. Giddy Clinton staffers in Brooklyn messaged reporters if they’d seen the quotes. (“She has a certain sincerity that’s hidden by the media,” said Chance. The quote suggested that Chance had met her, though a pair of Clinton officials wouldn’t say.) Last month, the 23-year-old Chicago native announced he was teaming up with the NAACP to register “thousands” of young voters at his Magnificent Coloring World Tour. “This is super important to me because I want my fans to know that their voices matter and that their vote counts now more than ever,” Chance had said.

And that’s where Green and the volunteers came in.

“I appreciate what you guys are doing because it’s sooo important,” said Chance, who presented like they’d all expected: frizzly mustache; a black t-shirt under a denim jacket; his signature hat with the number ‘3’; his ‘fro peeking from the sides; his signature genuineness; a killer hug. “It was very personal,” said Sydney Jones, an American University freshman. “It felt like we knew each other forever, you know? It was powerful.” One girl hugged him four times. (“And he was, like, cool with it,” one onlooker said.)

The meeting lasted for about five minutes. And off they went, armed with bright pink shirts, clipboards, and voter registration forms.

But registering voters in northern Virginia on Thursday night proved to be a little less exciting.

“Should we go to North? Because, like, what are we doing?” Jones, who’d grown tired of not registering anyone outside the doors of George Mason University’s Patriot Center. She’d passed Zack Grays, a 55-year-old man from Greenbelt, Maryland, who is already registered and planning to vote for Clinton. He was dressed in a t-shirt with Colin Kaepernick kneeling in front of a backdrop of the American flag; written on white stripes of the flag was the names of Sean Bell, Tanisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice. “I just seen him on the ESPYs,” said Grays of his Chance’s tribute to Muhammad Ali. Grays called his daughter to the TV that night, pleased his 15-year-old has good taste in music. “He’s aight with me.”

Inside, near the South entrance, a handsome Howard University student (he declined to give his name), was having better luck with young voters, particularly with the ladies. “Guys don’t register,” he observed. “I mean they, do. But I’d say, out of every 10 girls, one guy will register. It’s hard getting guys to vote.”