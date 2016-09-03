Trump Told A Black Church The US Needs "A New Civil Rights Agenda"

"I believe we need a civil rights agenda for our time," Trump told a black church in Detroit. Outside, protesters waited: “Trump is insulting, racist, and does not represent Detroit.”

DETROIT — Donald Trump told a black church on Saturday that the U.S. needs a "new civil rights agenda for our time," which he said must prioritize the right to education, employment, and to "live in safety and in peace."

As he continues to seek to soften his image and reach out to minorities, the Republican nominee visited Great Faith Ministries on Saturday. Inside, he took his seat beside Dr. Ben Carson, his wife, and Omarosa Manigault, Trump’s director of black outreach, perhaps best known as a former Apprentice contestant.

Trump bobbed his head and clapped to the gospel music, as news cameras watched on, and later praised black churches as the "conscience of our country" for their role in the civil rights movement.

"I am here today to listen to your message and I hope my presence here will also help your voice to reach new audiences in our country — and many of these audiences desperately need your spirit and your thought," he told the congregation in prepared remarks.

"I believe we need a civil rights agenda for our time," he said. "One that ensures the rights to a great education — so important — and the right to live in safety and in peace, and to have a really, really great job, a good-paying job and one that you love to go to every morning. And that can happen."



As he spoke, a small group of protesters demonstrated outside the church, denouncing Trump as racist and out of touch with black voters.

“Trump is insulting, racist, and does not represent Detroit,” said Laura DePalma, a Detroit organizer. “He doesn't care about systemic issues affecting black voters and we’re not backwards.”

Trump has repeatedly come under fire for his brusque overtures to black voters, in which he's described them as politically destitute with nothing to lose by voting for him.



The Clinton campaign mocked Trump for now addressing his first predominately black audience "after a campaign spent courting white supremacists and playing into misleading stereotypes about people of color."



"While Trump can attempt to reach out to African Americans, he has proven to the community time and again that he is unfit to be president and he has no interest in working with the African American community," the Democratic nominee's campaign said in a statement.