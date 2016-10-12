Targeting Black Voters, New Pro-Clinton Super PAC Ad Analyzes Trump's Rhetoric

"You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs—" Says the narrator: "Donald Trump, we've had enough. And now we'll vote to make sure you never become our president."

WASHINGTON — "When you said that our president was illegitimate and that he was born in Africa, it would have been enough."

That's how a blistering new Priorities USA radio ad targeting black voter turnout in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina begins.

A Priorities spokesperson said the ad is part of a multi-million dollar ad buy in Ohio, and that the PAC partnered with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees to air the spot in North Carolina and Florida.

Titled "Enough," the 60-second ad will air on black radio stations in those three key battlegrounds. It mixes a narrator's summation of Trump's incendiary statements; his initial waffling on disavowing former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke; and what Priorities is calling the "racist" birther conspiracy theory that Trump peddled for years.

Trump has recently come under fire as out-of-touch with black voters on social media for his use of the phrase "The African Americans" during the debate at Washington University on Sunday.

As far as ad messaging to those voters goes, the ad features an effective use of Trump's own sound, including a sequence yet from Democrats using Trump's "What the hell do you have to lose?" pitch to black voters in August.

"And when you dismissed all that we've accomplished in our communities, it certainly would have been enough," the narrator says before audio of a bellowing Trump takes over: "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs—" Says the narrator: "Donald Trump, we've had enough. And now we'll vote to make sure you never become our president."

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Priorities spokesperson Justin Barasky said the ad is especially important less than 30 days before the election because black voter turnout can push Clinton over the top where she needs it most.

"If Democrats can carry North Carolina, Florida and Ohio it becomes nearly impossible for Donald Trump to win and we know African American voters are key in helping to put Hillary Clinton over the top," he said.