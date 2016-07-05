Pro-Clinton Super PAC Launches Digital Ads Targeting Black Voters

The ad featuring a young black voter will appear in Ohio, Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina.

WASHINGTON — Priorities USA on Tuesday will launch its digital ads targeting black voters hitting Donald Trump in four swing states.

The ad, titled "Dante," features a young man who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on his spine as a baby that's restricted his movement into his adulthood.

"But I spent my whole life fighting back," Dante says in the ad. "So you can imagine what I thought when I saw Donald Trump say," and the camera pans to the 2015 incident when Trump mocked a New York Times reporter with a disability that restricts his own movement.

"I don't want a president who makes fun of me. I want a president who inspires me. And that’s not Donald Trump.”

The ad had been previously released during the launch of the “Stop Trump/Stop Hate" campaign aimed primarily at young voters.



Priorities ads are running on pre-roll, Instagram, and Facebook in Ohio, Virginia, Florida and North Carolina, where President Obama and Hillary Clinton will campaign together today for the first time this cycle.

Jeff Johnson, a strategist at Priorities USA taking the lead on ads aimed at black voters, said Trump has "repeatedly ridiculed and marginalized African Americans, Hispanics, the disabled, and everyone else who is different than him and we must never allow such a dangerous and divisive person to be President of the United States."

Here's the ad in full: