National Grassroots Organization Blasts CBC PAC's Non-Endorsement Of Donna Edwards

An email titled "Black Power or Corporate Power?" that went out to 200,000 supporters Monday morning — and eventually to over 1 million people — criticized the Congressional Black Caucus' political arm for not endorsing Rep. Donna Edwards' Senate bid.

WASHINGTON — The first backlash from a decision by the political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus to not endorse Maryland Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards' Senate run began Monday with a tersely-worded email statement from the national grassroots organization Color of Change.

In an email blast to more than 1 million of its supporters, Color of Change began by saying the CBC PAC "claims to speak for Black people but is really a mouthpiece for corporate power."

"The lobbyists sitting on the CBC PAC’s board represent the worst of the worst — companies that are notorious in the mistreatment and exploitation of Black people," Color of Change said in the email, which was still being sent to its supporters Monday but was already causing a stir among black Democrats inside the Beltway. "The depth of corporate influence over the CBC PAC is so troubling because its endorsements carry the name of the Congressional Black Caucus, trading off a name that is wrapped in the moral authority of the civil rights movement."



Earlier this month, Politico reported that the PAC felt "uncomfortable giving Edwards a nod of support after hearing from local elected African-American officials in Maryland."

Edwards Democratic opponent, Rep. Chris Van Hollen, who represents Maryland's 8th district, is popular with many elected officials in the state, even drawing the support of Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who is from Edwards' district.

Color of Change singled out Al Wynn, who lost his seat in Congress to Edwards in 2008.

"Black voters ousted Wynn for his corporate ties back in 2008 but thanks to the corporate board of the CBC PAC, he is still speaking for Black people," the email reads. "If corporate lobbyists on the CBC PAC's board can decide to withhold support from someone like Rep. Edwards, why are they being allowed to operate under the banner of the Congressional Black Caucus?"

Sources who spoke to BuzzFeed News on the condition of anonymity echoed a common refrain Monday: Finally, someone had responded to the CBC PAC's refusal to endorse Edwards, which angered some of Washington's black Democratic elite.

One Democrat familiar with inner workings of the CBC and its PAC said the PAC's endorsement of Clinton, but not Edwards, shows a level of hypocrisy, given Clinton's up-and-down history with black people in the U.S., including how tough-on-crime laws and housing and welfare reform affected black communities.



"The Clintons convinced black voters to love them while simultaneously advocating for and pushing policies that have decimated communities of color," the Democrat said, expressing anger. "In terms of presentation and style they draw you in and make you feel like you're the only person in the room. It's laughable that black people fall in love, but in reality he advocated some really harsh policies."

"Meanwhile, you're actively choosing not to endorse a fellow colleague, who is in a winnable position," the source continued. "Her and Van Hollen are neck-and-neck. How do you not endorse someone who is from a black community who she can help advocate in the Senate. I don't get it. I don't know how that adds up to what your stated mission is?"

The official endorsement comes with a maximum contribution of $5,000.



CBC Executive Director Benjamin Branch said the PAC had no comment at this time.

Edwards declined comment through a spokesperson.

Here's the letter Color of Change is sending to members of the CBC: