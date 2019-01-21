On MLK Day, Kirsten Gillibrand Introduced Her Campaign As A Spiritual Fight Against “Darkness”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, after a trip to Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand returned to her home state to pay tribute to the man she said she "looked to for inspiration," this time as a candidate for president in a primary that had, that very morning, changed dramatically.

Back in Iowa, Gillibrand made cookies for the press corps following her, drank a citrusy beer in front of a packed rally inside a brewery (“How’d you know I like grapefruit?”), and told attendees of Iowa’s Women’s March that “now is our time.” Gillibrand declared that the refrain defining her campaign, still in its early stages, that she would fight for other people’s children as hard as she would for her own, is a matter of practicality. “Because if you start from that shared value,” she said, “you can build anything.”

In a speech Monday at National Action Network's House of Justice, though, Gillibrand used the metaphor of light to cast her candidacy as a mission rooted less in practicality than in spirituality.

Making her first impassioned remarks on the subject of her personal faith as a candidate for president, Gillibrand tied the broad themes of King’s legacy to her personal sense of duty. She called herself a person of “deep faith” and described the fight for social justice as a “battlefield.” She mentioned the “golden rule” and alluded to scripture that reveals the “faith’s mighty powers.”

“We put on the full armor of God so that we can stand our ground when we take on the rulers, the authorities, and the powers of this dark world,” she said.

The result was a slight twist on her early theme.

“I am going to run for president of the United States because as a person of faith and as a mother, I cannot sit idly by and not fight for your children as hard as I fight for my own in a time such as this.”

Gillibrand huddled with various leaders, activists, and community organizers after her speech for about 45 minutes.

Her appearance followed news that was not unexpected, but immediately changed the shape of the 2020 race: Sen. Kamala Harris announced Monday morning that she would run for president, a move she said she was honored to make on MLK Day. If Harris were to win the Democratic nomination, she would be the first black woman to be nominated for president by a major party. Gillibrand referenced Harris's decision in a tweet.