Jennifer Riley Collins Could Make History This Week As The First Black Woman Elected Statewide In Mississippi

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Riley Collins, a Democrat running for attorney general in Mississippi, has the chance to make history in this week as Mississippi’s first black woman elected to statewide office.

But Riley Collins has shied away from an emphasis on the history-making prospects of her candidacy, choosing instead to focus more on the unifying role she wants to play in bringing together communities across racial lines.

“They have to know that hope is on the ballot,” Riley Collins told BuzzFeed News on Monday. “That’s why I say to them all the time, ‘Hope is on the ballot and her name is Jennifer Riley Collins.’”

Riley Collins, 53, is running against state treasurer Lynn Fitch, who was the chair of the group Mississippi Women for Trump in 2016. Riley Collins is running an explicitly anti-Trump message, saying Monday that she doesn’t understand how Christian Donald Trump supporters can reconcile their politics with their faith.

“I’m not quite sure what Bible they’re reading,” Jennifer Riley Collins said in a telephone interview, the day before Mississippi’s election. “The God I pray on a daily basis says that we’re to take care of those who don't have the same privileges that we have and that [we’ve] been blessed with. The Bible says that above all [Christians should] love, not push hate. You cannot show me anywhere in the Bible where God is a proponent of this kind of hate-and-divide rhetoric that is coming out of the presidential administration.”

“I'm not going to allow the Republican Party to weaponize religion,” she said.

Riley Collins is the former head of the Mississippi ACLU and served in the US Army for 32 years. She has received the support of Higher Heights for America, a group seeking to elect more black women to elective office, and from fellow Mississippi native Stacey Abrams, who became a national figure after her race for governor in Georgia last year. She has relied on her biography as the mother of three sons, and a vow to serve as a “protector” for all Mississippi.

The daughter of a maid and a truck driver, Riley Collins said she decided to run because her parents taught her a sense of responsibility for the overall well-being and protection of vulnerable people and communities.

“We didn't plant a garden that only fed our house, we planted garden that fed our neighborhood even if nobody else went and tilled the soil. That’s the way we were raised,” she said.

Trump hasn’t waded too deeply into Tuesday’s down-ballot races, but the president rallied last Friday in Tupelo with Republican candidate for governor Tate Reeves, introducing Riley Collins’s opponent, Republican Lynn Fitch, as Mississippi’s “next attorney general.”

Jim Hood, the current attorney general and the Democratic candidate for governor hasn’t endorsed Riley Collins, raising some eyebrows. Hood has repeatedly said that he was focused on his own race. Back in September, Riley Collins tweeted, “Given my credentials and experience, I wonder why the Democratic nominee for Governor and current Attorney General appears to be working to get my Republican opponent elected?”