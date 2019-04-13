Cory Booker’s Message Is About Immediacy, But His Campaign Is Trying To Play The Long Game

NEWARK — In the city he once led as mayor, Cory Booker presenting his non-stop, high-energy, urgent case for a broad political changes in America now — while launching a political campaign that, by the necessity of its slow start, has to be about later. For the Booker campaign, the time is now and later; today and tomorrow.

He’s the candidate for whom vitality and relentlessness are political virtues, and on Saturday pressed again and again a refrain from “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the hymn, which a young boys’ choir sang at the event. There wasn’t enough time for all of the verses, but Booker made constant mention of the weary years. He said “our urgency, our impatience, comes from the most demanding of values: love.”

Martin Luther King realized that impatience can be efficient, Booker said, highlighting what “we achieve when we realize our own power and refuse to wait.” The children of Birmingham “refused to wait for justice and confronted dogs and fire hoses” to bring down segregation.

“There is no ‘wait’ because we stand on the shoulders of giants — generations before us who did not wait,” Booker said, before his adopted hometown crowd.

His campaign, however, says they understand the value of waiting.

Booker is polling in the single-digits, and his campaign has raised less money than some other candidates, including a fellow former mayor of a city a third of the size of his own, something one of the most popular figures in the US Senate could not have expected. Booker’s campaign earlier this week spoke to reporters Thursday seeking to “outline the strategy and strength of the campaign's early state infrastructure building.” In a relaxed, unbothered tone, various campaign strategists, led by Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, insisted that a spirit of composure was permeating the campaign, and that lower-than-expected fundraising numbers, as well as doubts about Booker’s momentum, were not indicators of weakness, but rather a sign that current frantic pace of coverage is incompatible with a primary they evaluate as a test of endurance.

So this is the Booker campaign in the early going: a high-energy candidate and a campaign trying to be composed, restrained, and portray its candidate as level-headed and patient amid the frenetic primary contest for president.

The dissonance didn’t confuse his supporters, nor did it tamp down enthusiasm Saturday. But the message itself has an expiration date, and Booker himself has been obsessed with the passage of time as a theme. In a recent Washington Post story, he spoke about being a bachelor — adding that there were 700 days until he’d be president and that a lot could happen between now and then. In his speech Saturday, he harped on getting to Newark two decades ago. He’s launching a tour the campaign dubbed the Justice for All Tour, replete with markers of the past, like his campaign logo.

Pro-Booker strategists say privately that the crowded primary will necessitate an emphasis on coalition-building across local communities in the early-voting states, as opposed to only playing up Booker’s political talent. Running that way, the strategist supporting Booker said, posed a challenge that could be misconstrued as a weakness: Booker needs time to get people to know him and who he really is, fighting a narrative sometimes spoken that he is a phony.