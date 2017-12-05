Conyers’ Exit Sets Up A “Traffic Jam” Of Potential Candidates — Including His Son Vs. His Nephew

Ian Conyers says he wants to run for the seat of former Rep. John Conyers. John Conyers Jr. says he wants his son, John Conyers III, to run. John Conyers III has gone dark on social media. Other Democrats in Detroit say it’s worth keeping an eye on a local council member named Mary Sheffield.

The exit of John Conyers Jr. from politics on Tuesday has already set off a gossip-laden, no-holds-barred sprint for Michigan’s 13th Congressional seat inside his family and district.

Conyers Jr. retired effective immediately in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, including a settlement with a woman who had worked for Conyers Jr. Those allegations were first reported by BuzzFeed News, and Conyers Jr. denied any accusation of sexual harassment.

As pressure built for Conyers Jr. to resign, his grandnephew, 29-year-old Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, told BuzzFeed News last week that he would run for his uncle’s seat if he did resign or retire. But on Tuesday, Conyers Jr. said he was endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to serve in his former seat.

For his part, John Conyers III went radio silent Tuesday. In September, he told BuzzFeed News he was interested in politics, “just not as a candidate yet.”

But Tuesday he was was not reachable by phone; a Facebook profile of his was recently taken down; and while it is not clear when a Twitter account belonging to him was deactivated, it’s no longer online. Reached by BuzzFeed News last week for his reaction to the recent developments, he promised only to reach back out “when everything settles.”

Two sources with knowledge of the situation indicated that his personal interest in pursuing his father’s seat intensified in recent days, with the fate of his father’s future still up in the air. He did not return an email seeking comment.