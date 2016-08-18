Black Republicans Growing Even More Frustrated With Trump Effort

As national black Republicans prep for a national call on the state of the election and black engagement, most expect a venting session and serious questions about the Trump campaign’s commitment to reaching black voters.

WASHINGTON — In many ways, Donald Trump’s speech in Wisconsin addressing disillusioned black Americans was exactly what black Republicans had been looking for: a measured, read-from-teleprompter speech on which to hang their hats, a rhetorical justification from the candidate that, for all of his professed affinity for his African-Americans, he still cared about trying get their vote.

“I’m asking for the vote of every African-American citizen struggling in our country today who wants a different and much better future,” Trump said. “It's time for our society to address some honest and very very difficult choices. The Democratic Party has failed and betrayed the African-American community.”

But black Republicans are privately fuming about the emphasis Trump insiders place on white turnout and watching for — in the words of one senior Republican strategist — “heated rhetoric” they believe is designed to turn out a segment of the white vote that is anathema to their strictly conservative and racially proud wing of the Republican Party. Black Republicans once intrigued by the prospect of a Trump candidacy are now thoroughly perplexed by it. That frustration is expected to be a central theme of a national call Thursday night featuring operatives from the campaign and the Republican National Committee as well as black Republican down-ballot candidates and activists.

“There are ways to reach black voters,” a Congressional aide said. “And promising to restore law and order ain’t it.”

The new leadership inside the Trump campaign is not expected to be part of the call, being billed in an email circulating as the “RNC African American Engagement Update.”

“I think they want to see a sign that he’s trying,” said one well-known Republican who was granted anonymity to speak freely. “Any sign. Every politician does it. It’s not rocket science. Kiss babies. Shake hands. You hope and you hope but at some point you wonder, ‘Is this going to happen?’ It’s three weeks [after the convention] and we’re still talking about it.’”

The RNC said it remains committed to black outreach — the committee hired three black consultants earlier this month. “Under Chairman Priebus, the RNC has made a commitment and invested resources into engaging and building relationships across the African-American community,” RNC spokesperson Telly Lovelace said in an email to BuzzFeed News. “We remain committed to this effort. Through programs such as the Republican Leadership Initiative, we will continue to work with and train those African-American Republicans ready to support Republican candidates this cycle and beyond.”

But black Republicans are frustrated with the overall climate. Hillary Clinton has dominated ad spending in swing states with significant black communities. She’s hiring field staff and organizers on the ground. Her running mate is impressing crowds at the annual meetings of the National Urban League and Progressive National Baptist Conventions. With black voters, Trump remains at or near 1%. And no one, not even on the campaign, seems to know how many black staffers actually are working for Trump.

In June, a group of Republicans displeased with the RNC’s minority outreach sent a letter to the RNC, writing that Trump had “caused massive defection, disgust, and disinterest with comments and behaviors that are offensive to the very demographics groups we need to win this election” and that their research showed the “unrealized potential for the GOP to do better among minorities in this election cycle.”

The letter annoyed prominent black Republicans all over the country; even as many agreed with its content, they let it be known that there are better, less public ways to deal with frustration. The Trump campaign’s outreach efforts haven’t gotten better, the source said, and the campaign is showing little promise that it will. It led this source to believe that there is a movement by some black Republicans to endorse Clinton.

“‘Black Republicans for Hillary,’” the source said, moving their hands apart, looking up as if to see the words on a marquee. “Look at what Clinton’s doing. Are we doing any of that?”

Charles Badger, an anti-Trump aide who worked for Jeb Bush in the Republican primary, told BuzzFeed News he’s voting for Clinton. “I don't know of any effort. But I've personally offered my help to her people. Told them I'll do whatever they need.”

“Trump's ‘What have Democrats done for you lately, black people?’ act is old,” Badger continued. “[It’s been] done better, by better, many, many times before. It's so old and tired, not to mention insulting.”

Niger Innis, the Congress of Racial Equality’s national spokesperson, said he’d never vote for Clinton, but agreed on black outreach that Trump “needs to ramp it up for sure.”

Trump asked for the black vote Tuesday. But some black Republicans said the message didn’t jibe with how black people have been treated by members of the campaign. Several black Republicans referred to an incident involving Sean P. Jackson, a young Floridian Republican strategist. Jackson, whose plan to reach black voters has reached the inboxes of select black conservatives in his state and nationally, recently told friends that the Trump campaign’s chief Florida strategist, Karen Giorno, told him during that primary that Trump didn’t need his “classification of people” to get elected.

At a recent event in Florida, two sources said Jackson was approached by Secret Service and escorted out of the event. But when he confronted Giorno to vouch for him, a source said she declined to acknowledge Jackson, the chairman of the Black Republican Caucus of Florida, a group that once hosted Dr. Ben Carson.

Giorno did not respond to an email seeking comment.

According to Jackson, he first reached out to Giorno in January. He said the state’s Republican leadership needed to “get on the ball” when it came to trying to reach black voters. Jackson said Giorno got annoyed when Jackson sent an email to her and then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. “I made it clear we had to start sooner than later. You can’t afford to come 100 days before the election and expect to do anything. It just won’t happen. They will look at you like an opportunist.”

