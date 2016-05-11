Zika Triggers Lots Of Birth Defects Besides Microcephaly, New Mouse Models Find

Microcephaly cases are “just the tip of the iceberg” of birth defects caused by the Zika virus, said one researcher. New mouse studies confirm that Zika kills fetal brain cells.

The Zika virus may cause a wide range of birth defects beyond a severely shrunken brain and skull. That’s according to a trio of studies in mouse and artificial human brain cells published by independent teams on Wednesday.

Since 2015, the Zika virus has spread to more than 40 countries, marked by nearly 1,300 reported cases of microcephaly, or abnormally small heads, in infants in six nations, mostly in northeastern Brazil. The U.S. CDC last month conclusively declared that the virus causes the severe birth defects, two months after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency over a 20-fold increase in microcephaly cases in Brazil.

“This is probably just the tip of the iceberg,” University of California, San Diego, biologist Alysson Muotri said at a telephone briefing for reporters about one of the new studies.

Collectively, the new reports in the journals Nature, Cell, and Cell Stem Cell look at both Brazilian and Asian strains of Zika (first identified in Africa in 1947). They show how the virus crosses the placenta and then kills the particular fetal brain cells that lead to microcephaly — those in the outer layers of the brain tied to higher thinking skills.

But the research also shows that the virus damages other brain and nerve cells, which could lead to other brain malformations and stunted growth.



The new findings are particularly alarming because many public health experts have worried over whether Zika causes blindness, deafness, and learning disabilities in infected infants, even if they escaped microcephaly. “There is likely more going on,” Muotri said.

“These are really crucial observations,” virologist David O’Connor of the University of Wisconsin told BuzzFeed News. Scientists are playing catch-up in finding animal models for a Zika infection in pregnant women, he said. His own lab is examining how quickly infected monkeys can clear the virus, and whether it lingers for months in pregnant ones, as one study suggested in March.

“We need a lot of animal models to answer different questions in different ways,” O’Connor said. “Science builds on itself. We know a lot more now than we did six months ago, and six months from now we will know a lot more.”